Shirley A. Batz
Myerstown - Shirley A. Batz, 83, of Myerstown, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre.
She was the widow of Gerald G. Batz, who died April 21, 2016.
Born in Strausstown, on December 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Mary Maggie (Binner) and Raymond Calvin Zerbe.
Shirley retired as a seamstress from Ivy Manufacturing, Frystown and served as a waitress at Blue Mountain Country Kitchen. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Bethel, & Frystown Loinettes. Shirley sang in Salem Lutheran Church Choir and with Sweet Adelines.
Surviving includes a son, Gary Batz, and fiance Joanne Sieja; daughter, Loretta, wife of Dennis Ziegler, of Myerstown; grandchildren, Cory Batz, Heather Adams, Scott Harrison, Troy Ziegler, Steven Ziegler & Taryn Weidman; great grandchildren, Brittany, Evan, Mason, Grace, Kathryn, Samuel, Mabel, & Celeste; many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by sisters, Edna, Irene, Betty, Barbara; brothers, Ray, Wayne, Richard; daughter, Beverly Ann; grandson, Timothy
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave. Myerstown. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Salem Reformed Cemetery, Bethel.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019