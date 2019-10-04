|
Shirley A. Binner
Lebanon - Shirley A. Binner, 70, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Charles Binner, Jr.
Born in Lebanon on February 20, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Verna E. Hallenbach Blair. Shirley had worked as an Engineering Clerk for the former Budd Company in Lebanon. She attended the Lebanon Gospel Center. She enjoyed singing with the Outriders, traveling, camping, reading, tending to her flowers and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Charles "Skip" husband of Deana Binner of Lebanon, William husband of Alice Faye Binner of Lebanon and Warren husband of Mariana Binner of York; daughters Crystal Reigert of Lebanon, Beatrice wife of Steve Selman of Lebanon and Charlene Walborn of Hamburg; sister Verna E. DiScuillo of Lebanon; grandchildren Laiken wife of Michael Keck, Larissa Binner, Hunter Reigert and Charlie Binner.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Beverly Spangler; a brother Harold Blair, Jr., and sisters Marian Fake and Brenda Mays.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon Gospel Center, 27 N. 10th St. Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019