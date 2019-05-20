|
Shirley A. Clawser
Lebanon - Shirley A. Clawser, 76, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Sunday, September 27, 1942 to the late Emanuel S. Monnin and Betty E. Monnin nee Bashore in Versailles, OH. Shirley retired as a daycare provider. Surviving are daughter Kathy C. spouse of Robert Stewart, Lititz; 5 grandchildren; sister Paula Day, IN; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Robert S. Clawser; daughter Barbara L. Clawser. Viewing will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at United Christian Cemetery, Campbelltown, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to - Greater PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Avenue Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 20, 2019