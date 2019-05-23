Services
Richland - Shirley A. Clemens, 84, of Richland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown, PA. She was the wife of Albert "Clem" T. Clemens with whom she was married to for 64 years. She was born in Richland on October 31, 1934, a daughter of the late Frank B. and Ella Anspach Hickernell. She enjoyed crocheting, attending flea markets and a good joke. Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Toni Reinhart, wife of the late Ronnie Reinhart of Richland; Heather Lewis, wife of Tim Lewis of Holly, MI; daughter in law, Lorrie Clemens of Richland; grandchildren, Tanya, Nicole, Blake, Tyler, Randi and Hunter; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Marion Laucks, Laura Mease and Nancy Sauter wife of Herman Sauter. She was preceded in death by a son, Carl F. Clemens; brothers, Ray and Richard Hickernell; sisters, Mildred Karsnitz and Kathryn Walker. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Clauser Funeral home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 23, 2019
