Shirley A. Kline Obituary
Myerstown - Shirley A. Kline, 84, formerly of Newmanstown, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown, PA. She was the wife of Adam J. Kline, Jr. with whom she was married to for 66 years. She was born in Lancaster on September 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Fred T. Lancaster, Sr. and Blanche Stumm Lancaster. She was employed at Warner Lambert in Lititz and Bayer Corporation in Myerstown. Shirley was a member of the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren in Myerstown. Shirley enjoyed riding motorcycle, camping, crocheting and bingo. But most of all, spending time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Rickie Kline of Newmanstown; Jeffrey Kline of Lititz; Kim Whitmoyer and husband Michael of Newmanstown; grandsons, Adam John Kline and Brandon Whitmoyer. She was preceded in death by brother, Fred Lancaster, Jr.; sister, Thelma Long; step mother, Martha Lehman Lancaster. Funeral service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, c/o Thomas Eberly, 320 S. Ramona Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
