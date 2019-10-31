|
|
Shirley A. (Althouse) Moyer
Heidelberg Twp. - Shirley A. (Althouse) Moyer, 85, of Heidelberg Twp., Berks Co., passed away in her residence on October 30, 2019, after a long fight with cancer.
Born in Berks County September 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Warren W. & Arlene M. (Leibensperger) Althouse, she grew up in Bethel, PA and graduated from Bethel High School, class of 1952.
In her early years, she worked as a waitress, then as a shirt factory worker, and later for Boscov's gift wrap department.
She is survived by her loving husband, John O. Moyer, they were married 67 years; her 3 children:
Patricia A. (Moyer) Nast, wife of Jon Nast, Florida
Dennis R. Moyer, husband of Laura (Richards) Moyer, Womelsdorf, &
Cynthia K. (Moyer) Deese, Pottstown;
her 6 grandchildren:
Victoria Eglin, Sinking Spring,
Michele Zimmerman, Temple,
Melissa Trate, Reinholds,
Nicholas Moyer, Georgia,
Nathan Moyer, Womelsdorf, &
Cassandra (Moyer) Wolf, Womelsdorf;
her 4 great-grandchildren:
Taylor Zimmerman,
Connor Eglin,
Kenna Eglin, &
Mia Trate.
She is also survived by a sister, Annette Lauer, Lebanon; and half brothers: Warren P. Althouse, Texas & Howard W. Althouse, California.
She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce (Althouse) Fuhrman.
Shirley was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia, and enjoyed the many bus trips of the church senior group.
Shirley is being cremated and her ashes will be placed in the columbarium in Trinity Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family, Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10 AM, with a memorial service starting at 11 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, with the Rev. William Weiser, officiating. Lunch will follow in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address.
The Mull Funeral Home, Womeldorf has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019