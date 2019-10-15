Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Snavely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Snavely


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Snavely Obituary
Shirley A. Snavely

Lebanon - Shirley A. Snavely, 85, of Lebanon, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of the late Wayne E. Snavely, who passed away in 2003.

Born in Lebanon on January 5, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Herman L. and Ethel (Hauer) Waltz. Shirley graduated from Annville High School, and went on to work for Boscov's as a telephone operator for 25 years. She was a member of Zion E. C. Church in Annville, and enjoyed shopping and playing the piano.

Surviving is her daughter Debra A. McDowell, wife of Stephen of Grantville, step-daughter April L. Rissinger of Annville, and step-son Francis W. "Bill" Snavely of Lebanon; grandchildren Casey McDowell, Kevin McDowell, Kristen Witmer, Michael Snavely, Mark Snavely and Deana Prokos; and great grandchild Nash McDowell.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shirley's church in her memory, 710 S. White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now