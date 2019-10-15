|
|
Shirley A. Snavely
Lebanon - Shirley A. Snavely, 85, of Lebanon, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of the late Wayne E. Snavely, who passed away in 2003.
Born in Lebanon on January 5, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Herman L. and Ethel (Hauer) Waltz. Shirley graduated from Annville High School, and went on to work for Boscov's as a telephone operator for 25 years. She was a member of Zion E. C. Church in Annville, and enjoyed shopping and playing the piano.
Surviving is her daughter Debra A. McDowell, wife of Stephen of Grantville, step-daughter April L. Rissinger of Annville, and step-son Francis W. "Bill" Snavely of Lebanon; grandchildren Casey McDowell, Kevin McDowell, Kristen Witmer, Michael Snavely, Mark Snavely and Deana Prokos; and great grandchild Nash McDowell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shirley's church in her memory, 710 S. White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019