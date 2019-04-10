|
Shirley A. Weihs
Myerstown - Shirley A. Weihs, 84, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
She was the wife of Carl Weihs, Jr., to whom she was married 55 years on November 29, 2018.
Born in Frystown, PA on February 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lester E. and Helen E. (Klein) Sholly.
A 1953 graduate of Myerstown High School, she attended the United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, Lebanon. Shirley was employed at Bayer Corp., Myerstown, for 35 years, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed bowling, playing BINGO, and fishing in Delaware. Shirley also enjoyed cooking, for which some of her families favorites were her Coconut Custard Pies and Baked Beans.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by sons, William, husband of Leanne Fleagle, of Mt. Airy, MD, Karl, husband of Kelly Weihs, of Ruskin, FL, Eric, husband of Debra Weihs, of Myerstown; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Tyler, Kyle, Cody, Hunter, and McKayla; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Aria; sister, Carole Knicely, of Delaware; brother, Richard, husband of Paula Sholly, of California; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Swope.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019