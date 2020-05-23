|
Shirley Ann Symanski
Palmyra - Shirley Ann Symanski, 89, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Dr. Charles W. Symanski, Jr. On June 6th, they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Born in Pittsburgh on March 31, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Margaret Danhart Elliott. Shirley was a member of the Ono United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading and especially spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Judith S. wife of Mark Mondschein of Palmyra, John D. Symanski, MD and his wife Paula of Charlotte, NC, Susan S. wife of Bruce Light of Lebanon and Rev. Robert D. Symanski and his wife Sheri of Concord, NC; grandchildren Brian and Stephen Mondschein, Robin Lerch and Scott Symanski and four great grandchildren, Alexander and Dominic Mondschein and Elliana and Adelynn Lerch .
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2020