Services
The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
500 Pearl Street
Lancaster, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
500 Pearl Street
Lancaster, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Whitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Whitman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Whitman Obituary
Shirley Ann Whitman

Lancaster - Shirley Ann Whitman, 80, of Wabank Road, Lancaster, PA, died peacefully with her family by her side, at Conestoga View on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the wife of the late Ronald R. Whitman, Sr, .for 40 years and the daughter of Lester L. and Minerva Sonnon Miller.

A faithful member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church and former Eastern Star's. She worked in Lebanon for Sears and Weis Markets, moved to Lancaster in 1968 where she worked as a Tupperware Manager for 25 years. Her unit was called the Mickey Mouser's. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. She was a collector of Mickey Mouse items and loved John Wayne.

She is survived by four children, Leslie, wife of Joseph Goodling, Lititz, PA; Roxanne, wife of David Amico, Bradenton, Florida; Ronald R. Whitman, Jr., husband of Lori, Lancaster, PA; and Robert, husband of Cheri Whitman, Lancaster, PA; three sisters, Carol, Terry, and Linda; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, preceded in death by her sister, Betty.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's Memorial Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Dr. Daniel M. Yeiser officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of the service. Private Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Please visit Shirley's Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now