Shirley Ann Whitman
Lancaster - Shirley Ann Whitman, 80, of Wabank Road, Lancaster, PA, died peacefully with her family by her side, at Conestoga View on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the wife of the late Ronald R. Whitman, Sr, .for 40 years and the daughter of Lester L. and Minerva Sonnon Miller.
A faithful member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church and former Eastern Star's. She worked in Lebanon for Sears and Weis Markets, moved to Lancaster in 1968 where she worked as a Tupperware Manager for 25 years. Her unit was called the Mickey Mouser's. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. She was a collector of Mickey Mouse items and loved John Wayne.
She is survived by four children, Leslie, wife of Joseph Goodling, Lititz, PA; Roxanne, wife of David Amico, Bradenton, Florida; Ronald R. Whitman, Jr., husband of Lori, Lancaster, PA; and Robert, husband of Cheri Whitman, Lancaster, PA; three sisters, Carol, Terry, and Linda; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, preceded in death by her sister, Betty.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's Memorial Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Dr. Daniel M. Yeiser officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of the service. Private Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 7, 2019