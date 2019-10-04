Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley E. Daub Obituary
Shirley E. Daub

Manheim - Shirley E. Daub, 86, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Rhoda (Smith) Kercher. She was widowed by her husband, Thomas S. Daub in 2015.

Shirley was a long time member of Salem United Church of Christ in Campbelltown. She enjoyed the Christmas holidays and spending time with her family. An excellent baker, Shirley was known for her sand tarts and shoofly pie. Collecting amberware, porcelain dolls, sewing and doing knitting projects were some of her favorite hobbies.

She is survived by her son, Dennis M. Daub & wife Donna Marie of Elkton, MD, daughter, Debra E. Tolley & husband Doug of Lititz, three siblings, Doris Wise, Glenn Kercher and Donald "Pat" Kercher, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Chester Kercher and Frederick Kercher.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Closed casket visitation will be held from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
