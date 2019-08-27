Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Palmyra Church of the Brethren
45 North Chestnut Street
Palmyra, PA
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gravel Hill Cemetery
Palmyra, PA
Resources
Shirley E. Martin


1939 - 2019
Shirley E. Martin Obituary
Shirley E. Martin

Palmyra - Shirley E. Martin, 80, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Born March 20, 1939 at home in Palmyra, she was a daughter of the late Claude N. and Ethel M. (Moyer) Lebo. She was the widow of the love of her life Robert L. Martin, Sr. since November 2016 after almost 60 years of marriage and also preceded in death by sisters Thelma Etter and Nancy Steckman.

A retired agent from Brownstone Real Estate, she was a member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren and the 1957 PHS Reunion Committee. She enjoyed yard sales, art, local history, flower gardening, and really adored trees and playing with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her son Robert L., Jr., husband of Sara Martin of Palmyra; daughter Lisa E., wife of Robert Vonada of Palmyra; sister Colleen Bomgardner of Annville; and grandchildren Madilynn, Robert V., Jr., Henry, Lana, and Lucy.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. A viewing will be held 9:45 - 10: 45 AM Friday at her church, 45 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra. If you're unable to attend, the family encourages you to take a child somewhere fun and/or plant a tree in Shirley's memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra Church of the Brethren Building Fund, 45 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
