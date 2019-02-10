|
|
Shirley Hetrick Yingst Curtier
Palmyra - Shirley Hetrick Yingst Curtier, 83, formerly of Palmyra, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn W. Yingst, who passed in 1979 and her second husband, LeRoy Curtier.
Shirley was born in Grantville on August 18, 1935 to the late Norman and Sadie (Miller) Hetrick. Shirley was a graduate of Hershey High School. She had worked for Harrisburg Hospital as a medical records secretary. She was a member of Evangelical Free Church of Hershey. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Palmyra. She enjoyed collecting antiques and cooking.
She is survived by her children, LuAnn and her husband John Kless of Glenside, Randal Yingst and his wife Kim of Annville, Kelly and her husband Robert Fortna of Annville, Kenneth Yingst and his wife Kathy of Mountain Rest, SC, David Yingst of Hershey, 13 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's United Methodist Church, 165 Firehouse Road, Grantville, PA 17028. Interment will be in Grantville Cemetery. There will be a visitation held from 9:30AM-11:00AM at the church.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019