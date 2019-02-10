Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
165 Firehouse Road
Grantville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
165 Firehouse Road
Grantville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Curtier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hetrick Yingst Curtier


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Hetrick Yingst Curtier Obituary
Shirley Hetrick Yingst Curtier

Palmyra - Shirley Hetrick Yingst Curtier, 83, formerly of Palmyra, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn W. Yingst, who passed in 1979 and her second husband, LeRoy Curtier.

Shirley was born in Grantville on August 18, 1935 to the late Norman and Sadie (Miller) Hetrick. Shirley was a graduate of Hershey High School. She had worked for Harrisburg Hospital as a medical records secretary. She was a member of Evangelical Free Church of Hershey. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Palmyra. She enjoyed collecting antiques and cooking.

She is survived by her children, LuAnn and her husband John Kless of Glenside, Randal Yingst and his wife Kim of Annville, Kelly and her husband Robert Fortna of Annville, Kenneth Yingst and his wife Kathy of Mountain Rest, SC, David Yingst of Hershey, 13 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's United Methodist Church, 165 Firehouse Road, Grantville, PA 17028. Interment will be in Grantville Cemetery. There will be a visitation held from 9:30AM-11:00AM at the church.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now