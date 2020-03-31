|
|
Shirley June Ranaldi Ruppenthal
Myerstown - Shirley June (Ranaldi) Ruppenthal, age 85, hometown Myerstown, PA, passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ, on March 26, 2020. Shirley was born on June 14, 1934 in Lebanon, PA. She was the oldest of two daughters to the late Americus L. "Red" Ranaldi and Martha (Krick) Ranaldi.
A 1952 graduate of the former Myerstown High School, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Freddie "Fred" E. Ruppenthal on October 17, 1955. On that same day, Fred was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and received his Pilots Wings.
Shirley was a dedicated Air Force wife for 23 years. She held various offices in the Officers Wives Club, and volunteered as library and teacher's aides; she also taught swimming at the School for Blind and Deaf Children in Ogden, UT.
Her favorite pastimes included swimming, golf, reading, crossword puzzles (at which she excelled), and she loved traveling and road trips (of which she and her husband took many). She traveled all over the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Italy. Her favorite road trip was following the Lewis & Clark Trail across the U.S. She loved music, dancing and theater; and old movies from the 1940s and 50s, especially movies featuring Esther Williams, whom she would imitate every time she swam.
Shirley is survived by her husband; her sister, Beverly (Ranaldi) Strickler; her son, Tom Ruppenthal and his partner Jenna Marvin; and her daughter, Nancy Ruppenthal, and grandchild, Emily Kotay. As well as, her nephew Timothy Strickler and his family; and her father's sister, Aunt Tessie Ondrusek. All of whom she loved dearly.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020