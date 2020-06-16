Shirley L. Houtz
Lebanon - Shirley L. Houtz, 86 of Lebanon, passed away in Cedar Haven on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on February, 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Gervase and Ruth (Weller) Sanders. Shirley was the wife of the late John L. Houtz who passed away May 10, 2013. Mrs. Houtz was retired from Kraft. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption BVM, Lebanon. Surviving are her children: Gary John Houtz; Debra A. Houtz; Joseph C. Houtz and Lori A. Houtz all of Lebanon; grandchildren: Michelle Houtz of Lebanon and Steven John Houtz of Ephrata; great grandchildren: Jonathan Houtz of Ephrata and Nicole Houtz of Lebanon. Shirley was predeceased by a brother: Vernon Kennedy and sisters: June Ciesla and Dorothy M. Oyler. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042 at 9:00AM with a viewing from 8:00AM until the time of the service. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 10:30AM. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon, 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA, 17067. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Lebanon - Shirley L. Houtz, 86 of Lebanon, passed away in Cedar Haven on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on February, 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Gervase and Ruth (Weller) Sanders. Shirley was the wife of the late John L. Houtz who passed away May 10, 2013. Mrs. Houtz was retired from Kraft. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption BVM, Lebanon. Surviving are her children: Gary John Houtz; Debra A. Houtz; Joseph C. Houtz and Lori A. Houtz all of Lebanon; grandchildren: Michelle Houtz of Lebanon and Steven John Houtz of Ephrata; great grandchildren: Jonathan Houtz of Ephrata and Nicole Houtz of Lebanon. Shirley was predeceased by a brother: Vernon Kennedy and sisters: June Ciesla and Dorothy M. Oyler. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042 at 9:00AM with a viewing from 8:00AM until the time of the service. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 10:30AM. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon, 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA, 17067. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.