Shirley L. Houtz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley L. Houtz

Lebanon - Shirley L. Houtz, 86 of Lebanon, passed away in Cedar Haven on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on February, 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Gervase and Ruth (Weller) Sanders. Shirley was the wife of the late John L. Houtz who passed away May 10, 2013. Mrs. Houtz was retired from Kraft. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption BVM, Lebanon. Surviving are her children: Gary John Houtz; Debra A. Houtz; Joseph C. Houtz and Lori A. Houtz all of Lebanon; grandchildren: Michelle Houtz of Lebanon and Steven John Houtz of Ephrata; great grandchildren: Jonathan Houtz of Ephrata and Nicole Houtz of Lebanon. Shirley was predeceased by a brother: Vernon Kennedy and sisters: June Ciesla and Dorothy M. Oyler. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042 at 9:00AM with a viewing from 8:00AM until the time of the service. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 10:30AM. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon, 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA, 17067. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved