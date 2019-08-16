Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Sonia E. Rodriguez

Lebanon - Sonia Esther Rodriguez, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. She spent the last 35 years with her husband and the love of her life, Edwin R. Rodriguez. Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico on January 21, 1945, Sonia was a daughter of the late Antonio Rodriguez-Vega and Antoinia Quinones-Pacheco. Sonia was a faithful member of St. Benedict's Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino, and good food. A zest for life and a smile that never faded were her trademarks. Although she was affectionately remembered for being everyone's favorite "Avon Lady", Sonia also worked for many years at Murry's Steaks in Lebanon, where she eventually retired from. Sonia was outgoing and full of life. She loved the company of her family and friends and cherished every moment spent with each and every one her nine grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters - Jeanette Torres, wife of Richard, and Janice Justiniano, wife of Juan; two step-daughters - Jennifer L. Rodriguez and Crystal M. Rodriguez; nine grandchildren - Destiny J. Torres, Kelsey B. Travis, Aaliyah E. Torres, Hannah R. Travis, Brayden S. Travis, Adam M. Moyer, Anthony P. Travis, Joshua R. Justiniano, and Jayson R. Justiniano; a sister, Rosa N. Rodriguez; and a brother, Jose A. Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nilsa A. Coleman.

A viewing will be held Friday evening, August 16th from 5-7pm and Saturday morning, August 17th from 9-9:30am at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th Street, Lebanon, PA. Funeral services will take place at 9:30am on Saturday morning, August 16th at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
