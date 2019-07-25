|
|
Sophie Rey
Lebanon - Sophie Rey, 95, passed away on July 23, 2019 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center in Lebanon.
Born in Myerstown on December 20, 1923, she was the daughter of the late James Z. & Stella (nee Ollar) Marinkov. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Frederick CJ Rey in 1943.
Sophie was employed as a waitress, hairdresser and various other professions over the years. She retired from the Lebanon VA Medical Center and worshipped in the Serbian Orthodox faith. Over the years she was a member of the Italian Club of Hershey, Friendship Fire Company of Lebanon, and various other clubs and organizations. She enjoyed swimming and was an accomplished bowler in her younger years.
Sophie is survived by one grandson, Michael Levengood of Maryland, 2 great grandchildren, Lexi Nicole Levengood and Adryanna Levengood, plus several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Levengood, a sister, Olga Resanovich and five brothers, John Marinkov, Joseph Marinkov, George Marinkov, Michael Marinkov, and Leroy Marinkov.
Funeral services will be private. Inturnment will be at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc, Myerstown, are entrusted with the arrangments.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 25, 2019