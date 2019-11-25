|
|
Stanford C. Dunk
Lebanon - Stanford C. Dunk, 78, of Lebanon died Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Pamela Peifer Dunk who died in 2013.
Stan was born in Mt. Joy, PA on May 23, 1941, and was the son of the late Clair and Beatrice (McCorkel) Dunk. He worked as a driver for Manheim Auto Auction and was also employed at Raymark Asbestos, Manheim. He was also self-employed as a deliveryman for Tom Sturgis and Groff's Snack Foods. Stan enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, and traveling with his family. In recent years, he began to enjoy going on cruises as well. He cherished his friendships made during his many social activities such as his bowling leagues. Most of all, Stan enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather, and always made sure his family was taken care of. He was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
Surviving are two sons Barry L. Dunk of Lebanon, Jeffrey P. Dunk of Cleona, a grandson Travis L. Dunk and his wife Emily of Middletown, sisters Arlene, Brenda, and Cynthia, and a brother Kenneth Dunk and wife Kathy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the , Rt. 422 and Sipe Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019