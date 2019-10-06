Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanley Byron Brinser


1932 - 2019
Stanley Byron Brinser Obituary
Stanley Byron Brinser

Harrisburg - Stanley Byron Brinser, 87, of Harrisburg passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg.

He was born on June 12, 1932, in Hershey, PA, son of the late Faber H. and Ottie G. (Emrich) Brinser.

Stanley graduated from Hershey High School in 1950 and attended Hershey Junior College before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana and retired from AMP, Inc. where he was a mechanical engineer.

His family remembers him as a hardworking and dedicated perfectionist who worked countless hours landscaping and maintaining his property. He was also passionate about music and vintage aircraft, and was a former member of Market Square Presbyterian Church, Harrisburg.

Stanley is survived by a daughter, Jennifer M. (Jeffrey) Wilson, of New Cumberland, a son, Andrew W. Brinser, of Ewa Beach, HI, and a granddaughter, Kai S. Brinser (Kameyama), of Tokyo, Japan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marie Brinser (Gerhart), and siblings Richard & Gerald Brinser and Muriel DeLisle.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 AM in the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will be in the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .

Send condolences via the online guestbook at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
