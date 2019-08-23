Services
Stanley Edward Risser


1929 - 2019
Stanley Edward Risser Obituary
Stanley Edward Risser

Lancaster - Stanley Edward Risser, 90, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Conestoga View Nursing Home, Lancaster. He was born in Lebanon on March 14, 1929, a son of the late Franklin and Jennie Steffy Risser. Stanley was employed as a carpenter in the maintenance department at the Army Depot and enjoyed fishing. He is survived by daughters, Rose Sweigart of FL; Gail Keller and Darlene Beck both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Amanda Sweigart, Chad Sweigart and Terry Keller; great grandchildren, Cael Sweigart and Carrigan Sweigart. Services at the convenience of the family. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling is arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
