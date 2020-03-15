Resources
Stanley R. Kettering

Stanley R. Kettering Obituary
Stanley R. Kettering

McLean, VA - Stanley R. Kettering of McLean, VA passed peacefully on March 7, 2020. He was a retired military officer, a Budget Analyst for the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Defense (Comptroller), and a self-employed Tax Consultant. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Erla F. Kettering; a daughter Sondra K. Tiberio (Michael) and two grandchildren, Robin and Dominic. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
