Starr M. Skishalley
Palmyra - Starr M. Skishalley, 65, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
Born July 16, 1954 in Lebanon County, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur S. and Gloria Maxine (Herr) Heller.
Retired from H.B. Reese Candy Company with 43 years of service, she served as the Reese's Chairperson for Children's Miracle Network, and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Palmyra.
Surviving are her companion of 30 years Jeffrey Wolfe of Palmyra; son Steven M. Skishalley (Terri) of Palmyra; daughter Jody M. Mitchell (Ian) of Preston, Maryland; siblings Spring Wilson, Shem Heller, Seth Heller, Sheila Fai, Shawn Heller, and Shelly Yingst; grandchildren Hailee, Holden, Kali Ann, and Kai; and great granddaughter Emmalynn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 300 West Pine Street, Palmyra with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. Viewings will be held 5:00 - 8:00 PM Tuesday at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra and 12:00 - 2:00 PM Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020