Stella E. DeckerAnnville - Stella E. Decker, 106 years old, of Lebanon Valley Home, Annville passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020. She was the widow of Carl Decker.Stella is survived by her sister Mary Tice and brother Samuel Ollar both of Annville. She was preceded in death by her sister Christine Zanic, and her brothers, Isadore Ollar and William Ollar.Burial to be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.