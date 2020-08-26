1/1
Stella E. Decker
Stella E. Decker

Annville - Stella E. Decker, 106 years old, of Lebanon Valley Home, Annville passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020. She was the widow of Carl Decker.

Stella is survived by her sister Mary Tice and brother Samuel Ollar both of Annville. She was preceded in death by her sister Christine Zanic, and her brothers, Isadore Ollar and William Ollar.

Burial to be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
