1932-2019

Mom, it's hard to believe that you have been gone 1 year already. Not a day has passed that I haven't thought about you. I think about all the times we shared together, sitting on the back porch, going to Atlantic City, talking, laughing, walking together through the woods in Miners Village hand in hand on Sunday afternoons, seems like yesterday.

So until we meet again and walk together in the land that knows no parting. RIP.

Love you now as I loved you then,

Your Son, Freddy
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
