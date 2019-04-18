|
Stella M. Aquiler
Hershey - Stella M. Aquiler, 92, of Hershey, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Penn State MS Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Louis P. Aquiler, who passed away in 1991.
Stella was born in Annville on January 19, 1927 to the late Dominic and Nellie (Frattaroli) Bernardo. She was a waitress for Treadway Hotel and Hotel Penn in Hershey. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church. She enjoyed listening to a variety of music, playing BINGO, and card games with the family, especially Pinochle. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved grandsons.
Surviving are her children, Louis J. Aquiler and his wife Jessica of Hershey, Lisa M. Aquiler of Delaware, grandsons, Louis C. Aquiler of fiancée, Brenna, Anthony D. Aquiler and his wife Jenn, and her siblings, Bonnie M. Rieker of Cleona, Mary Wiliman of Annville, and Edward Bernardo and his wife Palm of Palmyra, and her sisters in law, Joan Bernardo and Doris Bernardo. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert, Alfred, Valentino, and John.
A Mass of Christian of Burial will take place on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon. There will be a visitation from 10AM until the mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in care of her arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019