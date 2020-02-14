Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Strickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Ann Strickler

Stephanie Ann Strickler Obituary
Stephanie Ann Strickler

Lebanon - Stephanie Ann Strickler, 69, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Cedar Haven.

Stephanie was born in Lebanon on January 5, 1951 to the late E. Peter and Mary Jean (Linnen) Strickler. She had been a client at Quest. She enjoyed volunteering at The Lebanon Library and Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her sister, Deborah Freer (Patrick) of Lebanon, and her nieces and nephews, E. Peter Freer, Patrick J. Freer, Jr., Jennifer Freer Szajda, Deborah Ann Bering. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Strickler Barlow.

A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 10AM from St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Inurnment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
