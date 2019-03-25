|
Stephanie L. Druschel
Lebanon - Stephanie L. Druschel, 77, passed away at BEBE hospital in Lewis DE. March 21st 2019 due to ongoing health issues. Stephanie was a longtime resident of Lebanon PA, and moved to Millsboro DE in 2014 in order to be near the ocean which was her one of her favorite places to be. Stephanie was born December 28, 1941 and was married to Dwight Druschel until his passing in 2006. Stephanie leaves behind 2 sons, Douglas Druschel married to Darlene Druschel and Michael Druschel married to Crystal Druschel. Stephanie also leaves behind one step grandson Edward Barnhart.
There will be a gathering of family and friends later this year to celebrate her life.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019