Stephen A. "Sonny" Gristick
Lebanon - Stephen A. "Sonny" Gristick, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Ruhl) Gristick, to whom he was married 64 years this past June 18th. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Hockley) Gristick. He was a member of Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church. Steve enjoyed playing golf and attending sporting events of his children and grandchildren. Steve was also an avid fan of Philadelphia professional sports teams, particularly the Phillies and Eagles. Steve graduated in 1950 from Lebanon Catholic High School and served in the United States Coast Guard until 1953 (Korean War). During his high school years, Steve was a standout athlete, being the first basketball player to score 1,000 points in Lebanon County history. He was a three time leading scorer of the Central Penn Basketball League and still holds the record for 49 points in one game. He played on the first LCHS football team and scored the first receiving touchdown in school history. He was also was a standout baseball player for three years. In 2003 he was honored by being inducted into the very first Lebanon Catholic Athletic Hall of Honor, which celebrates those who have brought distinction, honor and excellence through their accomplishments in athletics. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons: Stephen A. Jr., Harrisburg; Brian, Budd Lake, NJ; Greg, husband of Christine (Angelino), Allentown; Gary, husband of Susan (Santee), Lebanon; and Jason, Harrisburg; nine grandchildren: Brooke Cox, Katelyn Adams, Adam Gristick, Anthony Gristick, Amanda Morgan, Allison Younker, Gary Gristick, Zachary Gristick and Abigail Rogers; and seven great-grandchildren: Keely, Ava, Eli, Fin, Everett, Penelope and Mason. He was preceeded in death by two sisters: Joan Wilson, wife of Roy Wilson, Lebanon and Marian Mohl, wife of John Mohl, Manassas, Va. Everyone who knew Steve has more than a story to tell; he was a man with a great sense of humor and quick comeback. He will be very sadly missed. Interment with full military honors will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, along with a Catholic graveside service for immediate family only. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
