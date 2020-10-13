Stephen Gerard Kujovsky



Stephen Gerard Kujovsky 51, of Lebanon, PA died September 25 th, 2020. Beloved husband of Stephanie (McCurdy), son Andrew Stephen. He was son of the late Joseph Kujovsky and wife Roz, brother of Suzy Wentling (Jesse) & their daughter Emily, Monica Rockwell (Mason) & son Ian, Matthew Kujovsky (Merry) & daughters Addison & Charlie, Aunt Cheryl Shroy of Oklahoma, Sharon Marble of Georgia, Sister-in law Kim Keddie and uncles Jim (Judy) Butcher of Colorado, Gene Butcher of Texas, Robert Kujovsky of New Jersey and many cousins across the country. Very cherished by family and many many friends and coworkers.



Even from early on Steve was very vibrant and ambitious with a deep-hearted conviction to always most lovingly protect all family; something he continued throughout his whole life. Graduating from Lebanon Catholic 1987, East Stroudsburg University 1991. He began his career at 13 as a paperboy but made his name as Operations Management for Keebler, Exel, Ames True Temper, Quill, Dollar General, QVC and most recently Senior Operations Manager for GEODIS in Allentown. His expertise was in setting up new warehousing for a number of these companies before managing them. Steve thoroughly enjoyed setting up businesses to spin like a top but Steve's greatest joy was that of his son Andrew Stephen Kujovsky whom he will continue to watch over and love forever.









