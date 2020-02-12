Services
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Oak Church of the Brethren
1211 N. Penryn Road
Manheim, PA

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
White Oak Church of the Brethren
1211 N. Penryn Road
Manheim, PA

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
White Oak Church of the Brethren
1211 N. Penryn Road
Manheim, PA


Stephen K. Ressler Obituary
Stephen K. Ressler

Newmanstown - Stephen K. Ressler, 54, husband of Bonita M. (Snyder) Ressler, of Newmanstown, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at home.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the White Oak Church of the Brethren, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM at the church followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
