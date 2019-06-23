|
|
Stephen M. Clark, Sr.
Lebanon - Stephen M Clark Sr., 61, of Lebanon and formerly of Hegins, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Lillian 'Kay' Leach Clark and the late Jennie L Clark.
Born in Schuykill Co. on October 30, 1957, he was the son of Joyce G Bixler Clark and Chester M Clark. His passion was Bluegrass music and he had played in various bands throughout his life and was known as Mr Dobro, one of the best dobro players around. He also played other acoustic instruments. He logged many miles following and participating in Bluegrass festivals and jams.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Maryellen Clark and sons Stephen Clark Jr. and John Clark, all of Hegins; four grandchildren; one great grandson; step-mother Betty Clark of Palmyra; one step-brother and four step-sisters.
A 'Celebration of Life' gathering will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Ono Fire Co., Ono, PA from 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. Musicians, family and friends, bring your instruments and enjoy the music!
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 23, 2019