|
|
Stephen M. Heffner
Casper, Wyoming - Stephen M. Heffner, 61, formerly of Annville, died on August 18, 2019 in Casper, WY, where he lived for many years. His health deteriorated after a stroke, and he was receiving hospice care at the time of his death.
He was born in Lebanon on July 12, 1958. He graduated from Annville-Cleona High School in 1976 and from Juniata College in 1980 with a degree of Bachelor of Science and a major in geology. He held various jobs, including wellsite geologist in the Rocky Mountains, where he had expertise in oil and gas development. He loved, loved the outdoors and living in Wyoming. He enjoyed flying kites and playing chess, backgammon, and pool. He was also a dedicated fan of NASCAR racing and the Philadelphia Phillies.
His father, W. Howard Heffner, died in 1996. He is survived by a daughter, Kristin; mother, Marian Heffner; sister, Patricia Heffner; brothers John, James, and Thomas Heffner; an aunt, Lucille Griffith; uncles Melvin and Richard Funk; nieces, nephews, and their families; former wife, Sandra Field Heffner; companion, Karen Emmons; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main street, Annville. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the BELS Scholarship Fund, C/O Dutchmen Education Foundation, 500 South White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019