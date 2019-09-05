|
|
Stephen S. Esh
Myerstown - Stephen S. Esh, 66, of 795 N. College St., Myerstown, passed away at his home Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a short illness with a brain tumor. He was the husband of Rachel L. (Zook) Esh. Born in Myerstown, he was a son of the late Amos Z. & Leah (Swarey) Esh. He was a member of the Lebanon District of Old Order Amish. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 10 children: Mattie Z., wife of David Smoker; Sylvia Z. Esh, Isaac Z., husband of Sarah Ann (Lapp) Esh, Israel S., husband of Anna Mae (Stoltzfus) Esh, Amos Z., husband of Catherine S. (King) Esh, all of Myerstown; Noah Z., husband of Lydia L. (Beiler) Esh, New Providence; Mary Z., wife of Omar R. Stoltzfus, Honeybrook; Mima K., wife of John S. Lapp, Bird-in-Hand; Hannah Z. Esh, Myerstown; Stephen Z., husband of Ada M. (Beiler) Esh; 41 grandchildren; and 3 siblings: Israel S., husband of Mary G. (Lantz) Esh, Myerstown; John M., husband of Rachel B. (Smoker) Esh, Lykens; and Mary S., wife of the late Urie P. Stoltzfus, Myerstown. He was predeceased in death by a stillborn sister, and a brother: Christian S. Esh, late husband of Hannah K. Smoker, married to Levi S. King, Myerstown. Funeral Service will take place from his late residence, Friday, September 6, 2019, at 9 AM E.S.T. Viewing will be held from time of this notice. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019