Stephen S. Spangler
Stephen S. Spangler

Avondale - Stephen Scott Spangler, 57, of Avondale, PA, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Wilmington, DE.

Born in Lebanon, PA on December 24, 1962, he was a son of the late Richard W. and Annabelle (Moyer-Anspach) Spangler.

Stephen was a 1980 graduate of Warwick High School and received his bachelors degree from Messiah College in 1984. He worked as a chemist for DuPont Experimental Station in Wilmington, DE.

Stephen was a member of the Hockessin Quaker Friends Meeting. He enjoyed movies, the out doors, traveling, science, and being with friends & family.

Surviving include, a brother, John Spangler; family friend, Rose George; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts, Violet Schumaker and Sarah Anspach; and uncles, Robert Schumaker and Kenneth Anspach.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with funeral costs may be made to Grose Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 265, Myerstown, PA 17067.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
