Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory
Rt. 72 and Camp Meeting Road
Jonestown, PA
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Grantville - Stephen T. "Steve" Tarapchak, 84, of Grantville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Kum Ye (Hong) Tarapchak.

Steve was born in Eckley, PA on August 7, 1935, to the late Michael and Mary (Kepen) Tarapchak. Steve was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He was a Yankee's fan and enjoyed bowling, golfing, horse racing, and working in the yard. He had owned his own horses as well.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Margaret and her husband Ford Cook of Okeechobee, FL, and Mary Miller of Jonestown; granddaughters, Caitlin Otero, Kristin Miller, and a great granddaughter, Caitliana Otero. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Peter Tarapchak and Irene Iorio.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory, Rt. 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The procession will leave the funeral home at 2:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
