Sterling E. Hetrick
Cornwall - Sterling E. Hetrick, 87, of Cornwall, passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Cornwall Manor. He was the husband of the late Winnie (Lemen) Hetrick, who passed away in 2013.
Sterling was born in Lebanon on October 13, 1932 to the late Ralph E. and Rita E. (Sadazahn) Hetrick. He was also preceded in death by Ralph's second wife, Helen Julander. She was a very important person and mother to Sterling. Sterling and his older brother, Ralph, went to Milton Hershey School to live and learn. It is here where he worked hard on the farms when he wasn't in the classroom. He later went on to serve in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a sales manager for National Wire Company and various other employers. Sterling had lived in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. He came back to PA in 2013, where he lived his remaining years at Cornwall Manor. He enjoyed drawing, golfing, tennis, reading, traveling, going to the beach, and carving duck decoys. He loved watching sports, especially baseball, football, tennis and golf on television. His favorite team was the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed reading his paper (USA Today) each day to catch up on the latest news.
Surviving is a son, Eric S. Hetrick and his wife Deborah J. of Indialantic, FL, grandsons, Kyle Hetrick, Kevin Hetrick, and his brothers, Ralph Hetrick of Hershey, Frank Hetrick of Palmyra, and Ronald Hetrick of Palmyra. Sterling was preceded in death by his sister, Helene Snyder and his daughter, Tamara Hetrick.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. Following the service, there will be a greeting time with the family. To honor Sterling's wishes, casual attire is welcome and preferred, as well as colorful clothing, rather than somber.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , PO Box 1263, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019