Steve J. Martel
Schaefferstown - Steven J. Martel, 59, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Lebanon on December 5, 1960, he is a son of William F. Martel, Sr. and the late Joan (Duffin) Martel. He had a love for racing and competed at various tracks. Steve's other passions were motorcycles, snowmobiling, and his dog Lunker. He was employed by Met Ed since 1979. In addition to his father, Steve is survived by four siblings - William Martel Jr. and Kelly, Vicki Kreider and Bryan, Brenda Martel-Buser and Brian, Craig Martel and Gale, a nephew Kyle Martel; two nieces - Tara O'Meara and Gordon, Kayla Kreider and Ben; a great niece Emmalyn O'Meara; and his pup "Lunker".
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020