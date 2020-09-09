1/
Steven John Stoltzfus
Newmanstown - Steven John Stoltzfus, 23, of Newmanstown, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident. He was born in Millcreek Township on August 13, 1997, a son of David J. and Mary A. Peachey Stoltzfus of Newmanstown. He was employed at Pine Ridge Landscaping in Newmanstown and attended the Old Order Amish congregation. Surviving in addition to his parents are maternal grandparents, David and Mary Peachey of Newmanstown; paternal grandparents, Chris and Emma Stoltzfus of Newmanstown; siblings, Emma married to Benuel Fisher of Myerstown; Daniel married to Maryann Hosteter of Elliotsburg, PA; Naomi married to John Matthew Lapp of Richland; Sadie married to Steven Stoltzfus of Myerstown; Jason married to Linda Zook of Loysville, PA; Mamie Stoltzfus at home. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Malinda Peachey. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 am (DST) in the David Stoltzfus residence, 114 S. Fort Zellers Road, Newmanstown, PA with a viewing beginning on Thursday at 9 am. Interment will be made in the Lapp Cemetery. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
