Steven L. BombergerLebanon - Steven L. Bomberger, 64, of Lebanon died Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Shelley R. Shirk Bomberger.Born in Hershey on July 22, 1956, he was the son of the Grace I. Spang Bomberger of Lebanon and the late Warren A. Bomberger. He was employed as a machinist at Hershey Foods Corp. and PRL Industries, Cornwall and was a 1975 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School.Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are children Michael S. husband of Emily Bomberger of Wyomissing, Matthew L. Bomberger and significant other, Brittnay of Willimantic, CT, Ann Marie wife of Alex Lutwaite of Lancaster, Joshua Wagner and Fiance Brook of Carlisle, Amanda Wagner and Fiance Brandon of Jonestown, grandchildren Abigail Bomgardner, Freya Lutwaite, Paetyn and Ashtyn Tingley, and Everly Wagner, and a brother Ronald A. husband of Sara Bomberger of East Greenich, RI.Memorial services will be held on Thursday at 12:00 Noon at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042 in his memory.