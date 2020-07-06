Steven Lynn Moyer
Palmyra - Steven Lynn Moyer, 60, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. He was born June 25, 1960 in Lebanon, son of the Donald L Moyer of Lebanon and Geraldine D (Edris) Bowman of Palmyra.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Jason A. Moyer and Chad S. (and his wife, Khwan) Moyer both of Palmyra; brothers, Chris A. Bowman of Annville, and Randy S. Moyer of Jonestown; grandchildren, Ivy Moyer, Jason D. Moyer and Peyton Moyer. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael B. Moyer.
Services and interment will be private.