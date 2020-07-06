1/
Steven Lynn Moyer
Steven Lynn Moyer

Palmyra - Steven Lynn Moyer, 60, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. He was born June 25, 1960 in Lebanon, son of the Donald L Moyer of Lebanon and Geraldine D (Edris) Bowman of Palmyra.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Jason A. Moyer and Chad S. (and his wife, Khwan) Moyer both of Palmyra; brothers, Chris A. Bowman of Annville, and Randy S. Moyer of Jonestown; grandchildren, Ivy Moyer, Jason D. Moyer and Peyton Moyer. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael B. Moyer.

Services and interment will be private. Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
