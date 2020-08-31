1/
Steven P. Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven P. Wagner

Lebanon - Steven P. Wagner, 58, Lebanon, passed away on Monday August 24, 2020 in Cedar Haven. He was born in Lebanon on July 21, 1962 a son of the late Frederick "Fritz" and Doris Sholley Wagner. He was a 1980 graduate of Lebanon High School and a graduate of Florida International University. He had been employed as a structural engineer. Steve was a member of the Rescue Fire Company Social Club and enjoyed hiking and camping. He was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan as well as a fan of the Phillies and Miami Dolphins. He is survived by siblings: Lori J. wife of Robert Wolfe; Scott A. and wife Lisa Wagner; Chris M. Wagner along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother: Frederick Wagner, Jr. Memorial services will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Please be reminded that current CDC guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Eastern PA Chapter, 3223 S. Sydenham St., Philadelphia, PA 19145.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved