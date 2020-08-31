Steven P. WagnerLebanon - Steven P. Wagner, 58, Lebanon, passed away on Monday August 24, 2020 in Cedar Haven. He was born in Lebanon on July 21, 1962 a son of the late Frederick "Fritz" and Doris Sholley Wagner. He was a 1980 graduate of Lebanon High School and a graduate of Florida International University. He had been employed as a structural engineer. Steve was a member of the Rescue Fire Company Social Club and enjoyed hiking and camping. He was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan as well as a fan of the Phillies and Miami Dolphins. He is survived by siblings: Lori J. wife of Robert Wolfe; Scott A. and wife Lisa Wagner; Chris M. Wagner along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother: Frederick Wagner, Jr. Memorial services will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Please be reminded that current CDC guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Eastern PA Chapter, 3223 S. Sydenham St., Philadelphia, PA 19145.