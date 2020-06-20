Susan Allwein
Lebanon - A celebration of the life of Susan Allwein, age 76 of Lebanon, who passed away on March 30, 2020 will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:30am in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey. Visitation will begin at 10:30am. Visit www.hooverfuneralhome.com to see full obituary and share condolences.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.