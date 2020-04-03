|
Susan Elizabeth Allwein
Lebanon - Susan Elizabeth Allwein, 76, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Susan was born in Lebanon and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marie (Heim) Henry.
She was retired from H.B. Reese Candy Company, and enjoyed painting, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her friends, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her sons, Mark of Hershey and his wife Sherry, Christopher of Annville and his fiancée Ann, and Douglas of Palmyra and his wife Kelly, and 8 Grandchildren. Additionally, she leaves behind 2 brothers and 6 sisters, all of whom she loved deeply. She was predeceased by her daughter, Amy Sue.
Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lebanon, at the convenience of the family, and a celebration of life will be planned in accordance with and adhering to the current travel and gathering restrictions.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Jubilee Ministries, online at www.jub.org/donate
