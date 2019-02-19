Services
Lebanon - Susan J. "Sue" Stellar, 90, of Lebanon, died on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Sunday, September 9, 1928 to the late John W. Stewart and Irene V. Stewart nee Sechrist in Lebanon. She was a member of UM Church of the Good Shepherd. Sue attended the YMCA, enjoyed traveling, going to plays and being with family and girlfriends. Surviving are husband Frank W. Stellar; children Frank W. Stellar, Jr., spouse of Jane, Brian L. Stellar, Michael S. Stellar; daughter-in-law Pamela Stellar; grandchildren Jessica Reider, Stacey Bernot, Jeffrey Stellar, Kevin Stellar, Gregory Stellar; 7 great grandchildren; brother Paul Stewart. She was preceded in death by siblings John Stewart, Isabelle Heilman, Arthur Stewart, Edwin Stewart, Ruth Angelo. Viewing will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with viewing starting at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to - Lebanon Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 1500 Quentin Road, Lebanon PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
