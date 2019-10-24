Services
Susan L. Kercher


1946 - 2019
Susan L. Kercher Obituary
Susan L. Kercher

Lebanon, PA - Susan L. Kercher, 73, Lebanon, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 in the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of John S. Kercher, Lebanon. She was born in Lebanon on January 24, 1946 a daughter of the late Harry L., Jr. and Mary L. Kissinger Shoop. She was retired from the Lebanon School District. In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter: Suzanne M. Kercher, Lancaster; brother: Bill and wife Glenda Shoop, Hershey. Private services and interment were held. The family suggests contributions in her memory to be made to the , 855 Tuck St., Suite#2, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
