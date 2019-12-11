|
Susan L. Sweitzer
Palmyra - Susan L. Sweitzer, 71, of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Friday December 6, 2019 at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey. She was born Saturday, February 21, 1948 to the late Clarence W., Sr. and Fern E. (Boyer) Sweitzer.
Susan was a Army Reserve Veteran after serving 33 years for our country as a rank of Master Sargent in the 80th division. She was a graduate of the Tulpehocken Area School District, class of 1966 and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Susan retired from Hershey Foods in 2006 after many years of work. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, swimming, and going out to eat with her friends. Most importantly she was a loving sister and aunt.
Surviving is her brother: Clarence W. Sweitzer, Jr. and wife Theresa, a niece and several nephews, and several great nieces. She is predeceased by her sister Katherine Schwertfuehrer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10AM until Noon at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with a time of prayer by Reverend Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Compton, Retired Army. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or the PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019