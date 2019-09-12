|
Susan M. Quickle
Newmanstown - Susan M. Quickle, 62, of Newmanstown, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2019, in her residence. She was the companion of Terry L. Oberly. Born April 22, 1957, in Germany, she was a daughter of the late George & Agnes Helton. In addition to her boyfriend, she is survived by her son: Christopher Helton, Royal Oak, MI; her siblings: Hans Helton & Elizabeth Kincel, both of Hamilton, NJ & Albert Helton, Trenton, NJ; two grandsons: Damon & Evan Helton; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great nieces & 1 great nephew.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 AM from her church, Living Stones Christian Fellowship, 225 E Main St., Newmanstown, with Lane Sutherly, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery, Womelsdorf. Relatives and Friends may call Saturday from 10 AM until time of service at the church. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019