Susan Winters
Annville - Susan Winters, 75, of Annville, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Hill Farm Estate.
Born in Lebanon on March 20, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Mildred H. (Uhrich) Hartman. Susan graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1963. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross, traveling to many disasters, and at the Hershey Medical Center Gift Shop. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, games, and cooking, especially being known for her tuna fish and pumpkin bread. Known as Bammy, her grandchildren were the light of her life, and her smile brightened every room.
Surviving are her sons Charles C. Winters (Jennifer) of Annville, Robert L. Winters (Kristin) of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Taylor, Mason, Jaxon, Van and Ellie; brother Joseph R. Hartman and sisters Mary C. Garrett and Jane L. Nye.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or to Hill Farm Estate 200 Kauffman Road, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 8 to May 10, 2020