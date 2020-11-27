Suzanne M. Shankroff
Elizabethtown - Suzanne M. Shankroff, passed away Friday November 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers.. She was 84. She was the wife of Ben Shankroff with to whom she was married for 54 years. Sue was born September 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Raiger Miller in Kutztown, PA. She graduated from Kutztown High School and attended Bucknell University. Sue's love for family, gardening and traveling made her life a joy. Planning family trips, outings and events were among her favorite activities. She was a long-time member of Congregation Beth Israel. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son: Mark and wife Betty Shankroff; daughter-in-law: Rita Shankroff; grandson: Jordan Shankroff; granddaughters: Katelyn Shankroff and Kelsey wife of Adam Boyer; great-grandchildren: Blake and Savanna Boyer; sisters: Barbara wife of Carl Bast and Victoria Miller as well as several nieces and nephews. A son: Brett Shankroff preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022; Alzheimer's Association
2595 Interstate Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110 or a charity of your choice
. Private interment services will be held in Beth Israel Cemetery.