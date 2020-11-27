1/
Suzanne M. Shankroff
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne M. Shankroff

Elizabethtown - Suzanne M. Shankroff, passed away Friday November 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers.. She was 84. She was the wife of Ben Shankroff with to whom she was married for 54 years. Sue was born September 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Raiger Miller in Kutztown, PA. She graduated from Kutztown High School and attended Bucknell University. Sue's love for family, gardening and traveling made her life a joy. Planning family trips, outings and events were among her favorite activities. She was a long-time member of Congregation Beth Israel. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son: Mark and wife Betty Shankroff; daughter-in-law: Rita Shankroff; grandson: Jordan Shankroff; granddaughters: Katelyn Shankroff and Kelsey wife of Adam Boyer; great-grandchildren: Blake and Savanna Boyer; sisters: Barbara wife of Carl Bast and Victoria Miller as well as several nieces and nephews. A son: Brett Shankroff preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022; Alzheimer's Association 2595 Interstate Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110 or a charity of your choice. Private interment services will be held in Beth Israel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved