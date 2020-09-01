1/
Tammy Berzovitis Tonas
1961 - 2020
Tammy Berzovitis Tonas

Lebanon - On August 29, 2020, Tammy Berzovitis Tonas, 59, of Lebanon PA, born April 14, 1961, loving daughter of the late Charlotte Berzovitis entered eternal peace and rest with her Lord. Angels are sent from heaven to walk among us…And the lives they touch are never the same afterwards…There are some who come into our lives full of innate goodness, compassion and a love for all things….Tammy was such a person…She was good and kind, generous and embraced life…Her love of animals and gardening started at an early age….She believed that no matter what she could fix it with love and tenderness….She accepted Christ as her Lord at an early age….And her laughter filled a room and one's heart…We were blessed to have her as long as we did but God needed her more…She taught us how to love and that no matter where life took her, her love for those she considered her family never diminished….The peace that eluded her here is now hers…..You are so loved.

She is survived by her sister Julie Anspach and a brother Randall Emel-Firestone. Her lifetime friend, Tim Wise, also survives her. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral arrangements are private.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
